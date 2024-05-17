Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 815,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $121,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,253 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $250,488,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $142,796,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,791. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.24 and a 200-day moving average of $151.75. The firm has a market cap of $116.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.78.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.