Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Free Report) to a speculative buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 66 ($0.83) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 123 ($1.54).
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vanquis Banking Group from GBX 190 ($2.39) to GBX 140 ($1.76) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Vanquis Banking Group
Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance
Vanquis Banking Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Vanquis Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently -30,000.00%.
Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile
Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanquis Banking Group
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.