Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Free Report) to a speculative buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 66 ($0.83) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 123 ($1.54).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vanquis Banking Group from GBX 190 ($2.39) to GBX 140 ($1.76) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Vanquis Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON VANQ opened at GBX 60.30 ($0.76) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £154.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3,015.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.21. Vanquis Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 43.15 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 234 ($2.94).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Vanquis Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently -30,000.00%.

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles.

