Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

VRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $43.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average is $44.78.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $985,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,263 shares in the company, valued at $973,552.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Varonis Systems news, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $985,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,552.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,715,662.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,245,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 40.8% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,032,000 after purchasing an additional 466,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

