Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Vaso had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter.

Vaso Price Performance

VASO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 186,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,845. Vaso has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.37. The company has a market cap of $42.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

