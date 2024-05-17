Vecima Networks Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Vecima Networks in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Vecima Networks Price Performance

Vecima Networks stock opened at C$22.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.58. Vecima Networks has a 1 year low of C$14.50 and a 1 year high of C$23.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$534.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.11. Vecima Networks had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of C$61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$61.65 million.

Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

