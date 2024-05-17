Velas (VLX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $36.74 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $36.74 million and $902,938.53 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,591,123,655 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

