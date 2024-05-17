Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $14,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,523,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,279,000 after acquiring an additional 392,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,418,000 after buying an additional 211,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,929,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,626,000 after buying an additional 182,631 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 312,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,841,000 after buying an additional 177,391 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 608,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,706,000 after acquiring an additional 129,281 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $250.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $214.67 and a one year high of $251.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.92.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,390. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

