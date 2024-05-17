Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,506 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.95. 8,453,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,395,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $168.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

