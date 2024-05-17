Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,724,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,232,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,236,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 25,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $417.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $442.22. 177,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $409.12 and a 200-day moving average of $403.38. The stock has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.01 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

