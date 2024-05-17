VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Senior Officer Christopher Michael Goodridge Purchases 1,140 Shares of Stock

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Michael Goodridge bought 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$10,009.20.

VerticalScope Stock Down 1.9 %

FORA traded down C$0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,721. The company has a market capitalization of C$159.99 million, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.25. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a one year low of C$3.11 and a one year high of C$9.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.70.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on FORA shares. Cormark upped their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.25 to C$12.70 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

VerticalScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.