Veru’s (VERU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

VERU has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Veru in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veru presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.

VERU stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. Veru has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter. Veru had a negative return on equity of 130.13% and a negative net margin of 265.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 412.4% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,584,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,821 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Veru in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,736,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth about $2,476,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

