Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark set a C$7.50 price objective on Vitalhub and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Vitalhub

Vitalhub Stock Performance

TSE:VHI opened at C$6.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$354.32 million, a P/E ratio of 69.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.05. Vitalhub has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$7.13.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.68 million. Vitalhub had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 8.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vitalhub will post 0.1603221 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vitalhub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.