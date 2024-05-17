Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) Insider Robert Hill Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEAGet Free Report) insider Robert Hill bought 10,000 shares of Viva Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.44 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of A$34,350.00 ($22,748.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an energy company in Australia, Singapore, and Papua New Guinea. It operates through three segments: Convenience & Mobility, Commercial & Industrial, and Energy & Infrastructure. The Convenience & Mobility segment operates as an integrated convenience and fuel network under the Shell and Coles Express brands; and supplies fuels and lubricants through the Shell, Liberty, and Westside branded retail service stations.

