Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) President Sells $1,802,150.40 in Stock

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC stock opened at $260.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.57. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $190.51 and a fifty-two week high of $276.58.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vulcan Materials

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.