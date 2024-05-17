W. Barry Girling Sells 25,000 Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) Stock

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) Director W. Barry Girling sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$11,375.00.
W. Barry Girling also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 10th, W. Barry Girling sold 25,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$9,625.00.
Santacruz Silver Mining Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of SCZ stock opened at C$0.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$157.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.93. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
About Santacruz Silver Mining
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.
