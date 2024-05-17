W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 316.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPC. Barclays began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $73.38.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.56%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

