Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 28,583 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,583 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 176,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 85,910 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,981.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 218,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,360,270.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,832,080. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.98. 962,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,887,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $34.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

