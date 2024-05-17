Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,269,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,809,000 after purchasing an additional 81,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $694,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 127,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,766. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

