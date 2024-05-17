Wade G W & Inc. Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.74, for a total value of $64,857,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,222,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,491,836,955.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.74, for a total transaction of $64,857,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,222,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,491,836,955.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,448,688 shares of company stock worth $658,248,007 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $460.63. The stock had a trading volume of 340,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,281. The firm has a market cap of $428.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $357.85 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $466.46 and its 200 day moving average is $442.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

