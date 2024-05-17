Wade G W & Inc. Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,386 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.53.

Shares of NFLX traded up $12.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $623.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,037. The stock has a market cap of $268.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.88. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

