Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 1.24% of Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPIN. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 116,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter.

JPIN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,632. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.10. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.66. The stock has a market cap of $378.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.73.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level.

