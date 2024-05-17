Wade G W & Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 64,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 70,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,104. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.