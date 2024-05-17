Wade G W & Inc. Invests $73,000 in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 72,615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Research Frontiers Trading Down 4.1 %

REFR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. 18,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,695. Research Frontiers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 193.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%.

Research Frontiers Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.