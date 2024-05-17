Wade G W & Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.71. The company had a trading volume of 394,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,527. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average is $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

