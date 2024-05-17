Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 961 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRB remained flat at $78.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. 86,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,244. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

WRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

