Wade G W & Inc. Purchases New Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,608 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $147,646,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after buying an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $88,015,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 733,180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $55,047,000 after acquiring an additional 430,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,422,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total value of $8,015,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,661.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $274,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total value of $8,015,788.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,661.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 470,563 shares of company stock worth $104,873,137. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.31. 2,630,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,683,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.15. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $283.48. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 3.46.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

