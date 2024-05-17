Wade G W & Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $106.93. 7,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,482. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.41. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $80.99 and a one year high of $106.93.

