Wade G W & Inc. Sells 17,975 Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its stake in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,975 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEG. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 144.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Aegon during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.
Aegon Trading Up 0.6 %
AEG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aegon Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78.
Aegon Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
About Aegon
Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.
