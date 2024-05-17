Wade G W & Inc. Sells 17,975 Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its stake in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,975 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEG. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 144.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Aegon during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

AEG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aegon Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.1734 dividend. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 4.9%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

