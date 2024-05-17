Wade G W & Inc. Sells 2,205 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 934,156 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $101,673,000 after purchasing an additional 87,899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 96,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 208,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $22,649,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174,523. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.43. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $138.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

