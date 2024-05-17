Wade G W & Inc. Sells 6,297 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,986 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE FDX traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $256.95. 282,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,929. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $213.80 and a 12 month high of $291.27. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.