Wade G W & Inc. Sells 640 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,275. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.09.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.