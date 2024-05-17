Wade G W & Inc. Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $769.76. 353,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,961. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $760.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $682.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $731.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $419.80 and a 52-week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

