Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.75. 22,566,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,798,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.42. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $521.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Walmart from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.