Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.19.

Get Walmart alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.38. 10,371,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,685,721. Walmart has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $337,066,728.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 677,052,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,237,458,141.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 1,632.3% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 92,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 86,726 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Walmart by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 5,676 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares during the period. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP raised its stake in Walmart by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 295,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.