Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at TD Cowen

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at TD Cowen from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walmart from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Walmart stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,780,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,692,639. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $518.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $64.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,082,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,106,219,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,082,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,106,219,344.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

