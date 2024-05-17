Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $64.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Walmart from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $63.73 on Friday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $64.42. The stock has a market cap of $513.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average is $56.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,237,458,141.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,237,458,141.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,187,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after purchasing an additional 274,229,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Walmart by 212.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544,958 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

