Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.53. 7,243,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,648,838. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The firm has a market cap of $519.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656,397,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

