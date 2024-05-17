Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Up 0.5% After Strong Earnings

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $64.57 and last traded at $64.35. Approximately 8,339,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 18,665,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.01.

The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walmart from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.05.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,187,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,187,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $518.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

