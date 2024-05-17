Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.370- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $668.3 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.5 billion. Walmart also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.62-0.65 EPS.

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

WMT stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $64.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $513.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Europe increased their target price on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,237,458,141.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $337,066,728.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 677,052,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,237,458,141.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,187,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

