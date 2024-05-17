Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.370- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $668.3 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.5 billion. Walmart also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.62-0.65 EPS.
Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %
WMT stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $64.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $513.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.42.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Europe increased their target price on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.19.
In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,237,458,141.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $236,187,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.51% of the company's stock.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
