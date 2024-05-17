Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,935 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 8.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 13,927.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 504,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,319,000 after purchasing an additional 500,701 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after buying an additional 22,455 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,353,349.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,844,111.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,804,339.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,282 shares of company stock worth $2,754,889 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.24.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

