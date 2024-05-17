Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.24. 288,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 809,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $766.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of -0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $96,437.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,292.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,051,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,000 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $3,641,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 241,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 29,483 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,861,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 233,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $1,768,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

