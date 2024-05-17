Wells Fargo & Company Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,150.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $970.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $966.55.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $18.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $924.69. 31,566,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,815,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $881.99 and a 200 day moving average of $680.08. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $298.06 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after buying an additional 8,828,050 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $4,826,280,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,144,490,000 after buying an additional 1,941,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

