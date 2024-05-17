Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
WELL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.93.
Welltower Trading Down 0.1 %
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Welltower by 1,412.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,062,000 after buying an additional 555,353 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,409,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 27.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,643,000 after purchasing an additional 96,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Welltower by 696.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 93,781 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
