WesBanco, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

WesBanco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. WesBanco has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WesBanco to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

WSBC stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.98. 16,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,092. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.88.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.81 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

