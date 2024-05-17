Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 709 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPB. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.12. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $53.66.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

