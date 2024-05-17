Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 24.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 34.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 559.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock worth $63,430. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:SCCO opened at $120.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.95 and a 200 day moving average of $90.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $125.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

