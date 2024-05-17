Westpac Banking Corp Buys 1,968 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 404.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DoorDash by 448.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DoorDash by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in DoorDash by 101.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,057,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,698 shares of company stock worth $56,026,819. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $116.16 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $143.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.77.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

