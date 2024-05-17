Westpac Banking Corp Has $182,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,862 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 562,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,261,000 after acquiring an additional 41,177 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,838,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $134.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $151.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

