Westpac Banking Corp Has $209,000 Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 17,397.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 214,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 213,646 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Avantor by 5.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Avantor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 891,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

