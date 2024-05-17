Westpac Banking Corp Has $235,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $915,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 31,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,052,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,330,000 after acquiring an additional 51,489 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

Shares of TSCO opened at $276.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $279.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

